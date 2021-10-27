Amundi Invests $126.19 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,186,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $304.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

