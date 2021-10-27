Amundi Makes New $199.82 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,823,000. Amundi owned about 0.64% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

SIVB stock opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.