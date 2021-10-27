Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,885,480 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,885,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

