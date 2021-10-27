Amundi Takes $135.72 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Amundi bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,740,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,720,000. Amundi owned about 0.28% of TC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,502,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TRP opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

