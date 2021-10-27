Amundi Takes $153.98 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,506,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,984,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.12% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 102.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.6% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.