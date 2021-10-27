Amundi Takes $195.94 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,936,000. Amundi owned 0.29% of Baidu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

