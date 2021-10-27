Amundi Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,401,167 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,355,000. Amundi owned 0.41% of EOG Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,816,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

