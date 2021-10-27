Amundi Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Amundi bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,237,000. Amundi owned about 0.23% of General Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

