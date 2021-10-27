Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 435,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.