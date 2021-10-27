Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

ALPN stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.