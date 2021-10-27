Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

ALPN stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

