Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

