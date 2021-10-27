Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 27th (BAS, DWS, HSBA, KGX, MSFT, PUM, RB, RKT, SAF, SAN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 27th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $360.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

