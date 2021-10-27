Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

10/7/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

VMC stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,664. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

