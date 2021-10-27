Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):

10/15/2021 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/12/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

E stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

