Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (E)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):
- 10/15/2021 – ENI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/12/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/11/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/4/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/23/2021 – ENI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/17/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – ENI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
E stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.
ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.