Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM):

10/26/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

10/13/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

MLM traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.20. The stock had a trading volume of 277,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $395.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

