Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently:

10/27/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

10/14/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

10/7/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

8/31/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. However, its balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. This can restrict the firm's financial flexibility. Also, rising expenses related to transportation, gathering, processing & compression through 2021 might hurt the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

RRC traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 210,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

