Analyzing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 47.93 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Marin Software $29.98 million 3.31 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20% Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere 3D and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

