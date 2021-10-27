Andra AP fonden Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,287,000 after acquiring an additional 172,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.