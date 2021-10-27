Andra AP fonden Purchases 86,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,433.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

