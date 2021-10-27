Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

ANTM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.56. 21,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

