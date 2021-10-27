ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $116.18 million and $4.51 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 70,203,009 coins and its circulating supply is 69,968,723 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

