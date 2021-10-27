Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.07

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 3890874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.