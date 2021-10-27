Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $175.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. 1,047,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

