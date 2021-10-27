Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.96

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.96 and last traded at $171.85, with a volume of 26714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.18.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

