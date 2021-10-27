Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Short Interest Down 89.2% in October

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:WTRU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. 68,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,686. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.