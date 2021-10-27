Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.11

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 2491983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

