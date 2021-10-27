Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $73,124.26 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARCH traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
