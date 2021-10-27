Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $73,124.26 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARCH traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.