Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

