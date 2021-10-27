Ascendant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Snap makes up about 2.0% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 1,044,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,947,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

