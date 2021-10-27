Ascendant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $38.93 on Wednesday, reaching $212.39. The stock had a trading volume of 347,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.51.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

