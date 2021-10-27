ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010-$1.030 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.40.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.