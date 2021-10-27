Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($45.70) earnings per share.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 107,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

