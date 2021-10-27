ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

Shares of ASMIY traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $415.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 723. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average of $347.86. ASM International has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $448.38.

Get ASM International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.