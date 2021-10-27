Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $702-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.69 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.130 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. 496,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,812. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.