Assetmark Inc. Acquires 24,510 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.48% of United Therapeutics worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.