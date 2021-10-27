Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

