Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

