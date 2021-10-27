Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24,993.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,744 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.16% of ViacomCBS worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $72,548,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of VIAC opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

