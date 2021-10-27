Assetmark Inc. Buys 70,602 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

