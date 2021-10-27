Assetmark Inc. Buys 854,406 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 854,406 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Williams Companies worth $49,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

