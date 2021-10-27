Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,973,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 8.61% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

