Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

