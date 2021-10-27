Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $35,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.34 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

