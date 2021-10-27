Assetmark Inc. Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,690 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $33,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $164.33 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

