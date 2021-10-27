Assetmark Inc. Has $38 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.67% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,082,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $22,373,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $15,547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 231,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,599,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $68.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.