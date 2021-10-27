Assetmark Inc. Has $40.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

