Assetmark Inc. Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $42,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 24.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 857,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $467.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.26. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

