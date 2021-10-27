Assetmark Inc. Has $43.13 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $121.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

