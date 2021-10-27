Assetmark Inc. Has $47.25 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,726 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $47,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,133,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.43 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47.

