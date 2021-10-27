Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 464.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,304 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

